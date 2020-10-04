Short Interest in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Declines By 9.6%

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 10,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Western Digital stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 119,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

