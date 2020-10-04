Short Interest in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Declines By 9.6%

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 10,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Western Digital stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.87.
Western Digital Company Profile
Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.
