Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Update

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $3.29 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.97.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.
