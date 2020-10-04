Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.49.
Shares of NYSE STM opened at $32.23 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $11,565,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,210.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 295,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 195,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
