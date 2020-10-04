Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.49.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $32.23 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $11,565,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,210.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 295,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 195,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

