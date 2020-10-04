TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. “

TKYMY stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.86.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $656.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

