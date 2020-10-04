Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

TGB has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.95.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

