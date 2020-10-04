Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SSDOY. CLSA downgraded Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

