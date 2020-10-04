Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark New Zealand Limited provides digital services. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, Gen-i, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services. It provides fixed line, mobile, and Internet services, voice, interconnect, managed data, and international products and services and telecommunication services. The Company integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged information and communication technologies solutions. Spark New Zealand Limited, formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. “

Spark New Zealand stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.72. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

