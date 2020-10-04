Covestro’s (1COV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.07 ($53.02).

Covestro stock opened at €43.39 ($51.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.43. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

