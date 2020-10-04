Covestro’s (1COV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Covestro (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.07 ($53.02).

Covestro stock opened at €43.39 ($51.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.43. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Update
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Update
Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for STMicroelectronics
Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for STMicroelectronics
TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Taseko Mines Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Taseko Mines Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Shiseido Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Shiseido Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Spark New Zealand Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Spark New Zealand Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report