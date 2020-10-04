Fielmann (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €76.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been given a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.22 ($82.61).

Shares of FRA FIE opened at €69.10 ($81.29) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.57. Fielmann has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

