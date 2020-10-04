CSFB Reiterates Buy Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at CSFB in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Wacker Chemie to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WKCMF stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $101.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.71.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.