AT&T (NYSE:T) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

T opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after buying an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

