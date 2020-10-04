Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $50.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CSFB from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s current price.
MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.46.
MRVL stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 526,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 102,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
