Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $50.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CSFB from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s current price.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.46.

MRVL stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 526,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 102,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

