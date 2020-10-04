HC Wainwright Lowers Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Price Target to $6.25

Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE GSS opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.64. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 176.24% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

