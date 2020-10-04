Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIN. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.95. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $2,635,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 556,925 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,083.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 113,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.