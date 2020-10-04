Analysts Offer Predictions for Humana Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.73.

Shares of HUM opened at $408.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.32 and its 200-day moving average is $378.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $431.12.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 41.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.9% in the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

