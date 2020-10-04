HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HNNMY. Nordea Equity Research raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

