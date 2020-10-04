Societe Generale Reiterates Sell Rating for Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STWRY. Barclays downgraded shares of Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Software presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STWRY stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. Software has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

