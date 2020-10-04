HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HNNMY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.32.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

