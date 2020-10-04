KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Investec cut KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

Shares of KGFHY opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.