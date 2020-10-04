Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Monday, September 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

