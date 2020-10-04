AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AB SKF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

