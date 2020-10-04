SANDVIK AB/ADR’s (SDVKY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DNB Markets cut SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

