Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF)

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SFFYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SFFYF stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Signify has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire OEMs, as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

