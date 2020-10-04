PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

PDRDY stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

