LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) PT Raised to $11.00

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LIQT opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.56 million, a PE ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. Analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

