Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

SOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.43 ($44.04).

Shares of Software stock opened at €40.58 ($47.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.42. Software has a one year low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a one year high of €44.50 ($52.35).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

