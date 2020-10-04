Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $137.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.46.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average of $127.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $137,047,737 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.