Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €96.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €96.00 ($112.94) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.90% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.89 ($108.10).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €73.34 ($86.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.94. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

