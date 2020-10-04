T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $135.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) received a $135.00 target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Argus boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

TMUS opened at $113.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,833 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

