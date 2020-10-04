Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Sell

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,977.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

