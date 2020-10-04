TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TOWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $17.21 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. On average, analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 244.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

