Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Shares Gap Up to $21.60

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.60, but opened at $23.55. Janus Henderson Group shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 69,743 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.66.

The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 314,153 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,646,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

