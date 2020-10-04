Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Shares Gap Up to $21.60

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.60, but opened at $23.55. Janus Henderson Group shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 69,743 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.66.
The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 314,153 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,646,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)
Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
