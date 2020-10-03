PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 104,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 69,464 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth $859,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,898 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CCD opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

