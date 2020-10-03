Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,056 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,056 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANF opened at $15.20 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

