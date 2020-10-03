18,874 Shares in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 229,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 101,813 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 516.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after purchasing an additional 493,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.05 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

