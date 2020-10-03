Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.21% of Standex Int’l worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Standex Int’l by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Standex Int’l by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Standex Int’l by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Standex Int’l by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Standex Int’l by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Standex Int’l from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Standex Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of Standex Int’l stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $764.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $81.69.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.23 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Standex Int’l’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Standex Int'l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

