Private Trust Co. NA Sells 494 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 143,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 459,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 101,003 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 374,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,128,000 after buying an additional 26,220 shares during the period. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 37,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

