Woodstock Corp Sells 3,330 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Woodstock Corp cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,162,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

