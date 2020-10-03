Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.55 Million Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 4,362.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

ELP opened at $10.90 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $869.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

