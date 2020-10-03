Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $174,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 418.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 127,159 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $3,887,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

