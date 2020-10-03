Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $5,233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in General Mills by 63.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 7.0% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $712,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,233 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

