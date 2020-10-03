Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $161,000 in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,031,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNW. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

GNW stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

