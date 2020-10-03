Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $161,000 in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,031,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNW. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

GNW stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.55 Million Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia
Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.55 Million Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $174,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust Inc
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $174,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust Inc
Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc.
Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc.
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $161,000 in Genworth Financial Inc
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $161,000 in Genworth Financial Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in CNX Resources Corp
Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in CNX Resources Corp
Park National Corp OH Takes $134,000 Position in First Horizon National Corp
Park National Corp OH Takes $134,000 Position in First Horizon National Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report