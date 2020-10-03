Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in CNX Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,017,000 after buying an additional 1,911,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $44,041,000. FMR LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $28,686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 166,472 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. CNX Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

