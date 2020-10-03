Park National Corp OH Takes $134,000 Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

First Horizon National stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

