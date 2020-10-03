Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 584,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,460 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,299,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $23,697,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 94.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,459,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 708,570 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $8,182,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 41.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 367,225 shares during the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Redburn Partners raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,126.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,330,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,400. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

