Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 5,550 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,321,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,690,000 after acquiring an additional 291,811 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,532,000 after purchasing an additional 482,659 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 691,332 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 920,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 97,876 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.