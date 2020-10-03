Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 250,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays cut Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

