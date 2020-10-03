Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Increased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

PSX stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

