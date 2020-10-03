Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 250 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 131,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,671,000 after purchasing an additional 35,353 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.92.

NYSE UNP opened at $196.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.41. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $205.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,276 shares of company stock worth $3,160,342 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

