Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires New Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

QCOM stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $123.93. The firm has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,110 shares of company stock worth $20,931,609. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

